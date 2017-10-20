Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)
TPK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,505.00
1,505.00
Open
1,507.00
1,507.00
Day's High
1,520.00
1,520.00
Day's Low
1,494.00
1,494.00
Volume
1,412,537
1,412,537
Avg. Vol
1,124,882
1,124,882
52-wk High
1,709.00
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00
1,301.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Chambers
|61
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate
|
Robert Walker
|71
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John Carter
|2014
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Alan Williams
|47
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Frank Elkins
|49
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Contract Division
