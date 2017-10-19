Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs695.30
Rs695.30
Open
Rs688.50
Rs688.50
Day's High
Rs699.85
Rs699.85
Day's Low
Rs681.10
Rs681.10
Volume
20,581
20,581
Avg. Vol
241,839
241,839
52-wk High
Rs770.00
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80
Rs472.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|Chief Executive Officer
|
K. Selvanayagam
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|56
|1985
|Non-Executive Director
|
M. Farooqui
|2017
|Additional Independent Director.
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|2015
|Additional Independent Director