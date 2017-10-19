Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs94.10
Rs94.10
Open
Rs94.00
Rs94.00
Day's High
Rs94.70
Rs94.70
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Rs92.70
Volume
199,738
199,738
Avg. Vol
1,439,375
1,439,375
52-wk High
Rs108.00
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Rs49.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tarun Sawhney
|41
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Suresh Taneja
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Geeta Bhalla
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Group General Manager, Secretary
|
Santosh Pande
|65
|2014
|Additional Director