Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noel Tata
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Venkatesalu
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mehernosh Surti
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Philip Auld
|2014
|Managing Director
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|60
|2010
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
- BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y
- BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
- BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees