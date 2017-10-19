Edition:
Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Noel Tata

60 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

P. Venkatesalu

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mehernosh Surti

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Philip Auld

2014 Managing Director

Bhaskar Bhat

60 2010 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Trent Ltd News

