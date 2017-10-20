Edition:
United States

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

TRI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

60.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$59.80
Open
$60.02
Day's High
$60.35
Day's Low
$59.99
Volume
772,753
Avg. Vol
696,007
52-wk High
$62.83
52-wk Low
$52.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Thomson

59 2002 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

James Smith

57 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

David Binet

59 2014 Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

Stephane Bello

56 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

David Craig

47 2012 President - Financial & Risk
» More People

Thomson Reuters Corp News