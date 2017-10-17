Trakya Cam Sanayii AS (TRKCM.IS)
TRKCM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.98TRY
17 Oct 2017
3.98TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.05TL (-1.24%)
-0.05TL (-1.24%)
Prev Close
4.03TL
4.03TL
Open
4.04TL
4.04TL
Day's High
4.06TL
4.06TL
Day's Low
3.93TL
3.93TL
Volume
2,265,448
2,265,448
Avg. Vol
2,586,386
2,586,386
52-wk High
4.06TL
4.06TL
52-wk Low
1.99TL
1.99TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Kirman
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nihat Ozdemir
|64
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Beyza Genc
|Finance Director, Member of the Board
|
Alper Can
|Trakya Glass Bulgaria EAD Flat-glass Factory Manager
|
Gurcan Gurcay
|General Manager - Automotive Glass Alliance Rus ZAO