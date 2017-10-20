Edition:
United States

Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)

TRNG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

3.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
€3.35
Open
€3.35
Day's High
€3.40
Day's Low
€3.30
Volume
65,688
Avg. Vol
74,550
52-wk High
€3.79
52-wk Low
€2.43

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philippe Archinard

57 2010 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Elisabeth Keppi

53 2007 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Qualified Pharmacist, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance, Member of the Management Committee

Eric Quemeneur

2014 Executive Vice President, Vice President - Research & Development, Member of the Management Committee

Jean-Philippe Del

2014 Vice President - Finance, Member of the Management Committee

Patrick Mahieux

48 2010 Vice President Industrial and Pharmaceutical Operations, Member of the Management Committee
» More People

Transgene SA News

» More TRNG.PA News