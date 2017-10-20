Edition:
TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

TRP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

61.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.44 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$62.31
Open
$62.32
Day's High
$62.63
Day's Low
$61.76
Volume
1,092,889
Avg. Vol
1,341,522
52-wk High
$65.24
52-wk Low
$57.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Siim Vanaselja

60 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Russell Girling

54 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Donald Marchand

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Kristine Delkus

59 2015 Executive Vice-President - Stakeholder Relations, General Counsel

Wendy Hanrahan

58 2011 Executive Vice President - Corporate Services
