Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)
TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.50%)
$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.03
$4.03
Open
$4.03
$4.03
Day's High
$4.09
$4.09
Day's Low
$3.97
$3.97
Volume
411,115
411,115
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25
$3.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Peter Gillin
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Jeffery Tygesen
|58
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent
|
Luke Colton
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brendan Lane
|2016
|Vice President - Operations and Development
|
Dustin Isaacs
|2015
|Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says has requested and accepted Marc Faber's resignation from its board
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017
- BRIEF-Ivanhoe mines advances discussions to launch new production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo