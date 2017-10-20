Edition:
Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,708.33ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-37.67 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
7,746.00
Open
7,830.00
Day's High
7,830.00
Day's Low
7,463.00
Volume
2,554,422
Avg. Vol
2,548,945
52-wk High
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hilton Saven

63 2004 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Michael Mark

63 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Pfaff

51 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Doug Dare

55 2016 Executive Director

Mark Smith

51 2012 Divisional Director - Human Resources
Truworths International Ltd News