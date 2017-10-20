Edition:
United States

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

TRV.N on New York Stock Exchange

133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$133.17
Open
$134.11
Day's High
$134.11
Day's Low
$132.54
Volume
620,777
Avg. Vol
451,765
52-wk High
$134.11
52-wk Low
$103.89

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alan Schnitzer

51 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Brian MacLean

63 2008 President, Chief Operating Officer

Avrohom Kess

48 2016 Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer

Jay Benet

64 2005 Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer

William Heyman

68 2005 Vice Chairman, Chief Investment Officer
Travelers Companies Inc News

