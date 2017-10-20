Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
TRV.N on New York Stock Exchange
133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.11%)
$0.15 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$133.17
$133.17
Open
$134.11
$134.11
Day's High
$134.11
$134.11
Day's Low
$132.54
$132.54
Volume
620,777
620,777
Avg. Vol
451,765
451,765
52-wk High
$134.11
$134.11
52-wk Low
$103.89
$103.89
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Schnitzer
|51
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Brian MacLean
|63
|2008
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Avrohom Kess
|48
|2016
|Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer
|
Jay Benet
|64
|2005
|Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer
|
William Heyman
|68
|2005
|Vice Chairman, Chief Investment Officer
