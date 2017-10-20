Edition:
Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
$9.49
Open
$9.49
Day's High
$9.82
Day's Low
$9.49
Volume
58,758
Avg. Vol
107,522
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Marc Eustache

69 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Denis Petrin

55 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration

Joseph Adamo

2016 President and General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada Inc.

Andre De Montigny

63 2015 President - Transat International and Vice-President - Corporate Development of Transat

Annick Guerard

2016 President and General Manager of Transat Tours Canada Inc.
Transat AT Inc News

