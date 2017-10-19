Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)
TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
837.30INR
19 Oct 2017
837.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.20 (-1.32%)
Rs-11.20 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs848.50
Rs848.50
Open
Rs848.10
Rs848.10
Day's High
Rs852.50
Rs852.50
Day's Low
Rs826.10
Rs826.10
Volume
95,246
95,246
Avg. Vol
790,138
790,138
52-wk High
Rs921.70
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62
Rs510.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Subramaniam
|58
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Additional Director
|
Madhukar Dev
|62
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
H. Muralidharan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer
|
G. Vaidyanathan
|2017
|Company Secretary
|
Gopichand Katragadda
|47
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO
- BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct
- BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy