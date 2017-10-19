Edition:
Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

837.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.20 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs848.50
Open
Rs848.10
Day's High
Rs852.50
Day's Low
Rs826.10
Volume
95,246
Avg. Vol
790,138
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62

People

Name Age Since Current Position

N. Subramaniam

58 2014 Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Additional Director

Madhukar Dev

62 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

H. Muralidharan

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer

G. Vaidyanathan

2017 Company Secretary

Gopichand Katragadda

47 2014 Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director
