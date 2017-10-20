TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)
TTG.L on London Stock Exchange
225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.22%)
-0.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
226.25
226.25
Open
228.00
228.00
Day's High
228.00
228.00
Day's Low
225.00
225.00
Volume
42,334
42,334
Avg. Vol
272,879
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35
128.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Neil Carson
|58
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Tyson
|44
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Mark Hoad
|44
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Lynton David Boardman
|48
|2012
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jack Boyer
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Director