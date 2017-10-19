Edition:
TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,055.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-94.50 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs6,149.50
Open
Rs6,161.00
Day's High
Rs6,161.10
Day's Low
Rs6,055.00
Volume
358
Avg. Vol
3,805
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

T. Jagannathan

66 Executive Chairman of the Board

T. Raghunathan

Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Chandru Kalro

2015 Managing Director, Director

K. Shankaran

61 2015 Whole-time Secretary, Director

T. Mukund

2015 Non-Independent Director
