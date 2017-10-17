Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)
TTKOM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.73TRY
17 Oct 2017
6.73TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-1.17%)
-0.08TL (-1.17%)
Prev Close
6.81TL
6.81TL
Open
6.97TL
6.97TL
Day's High
6.97TL
6.97TL
Day's Low
6.66TL
6.66TL
Volume
2,692,813
2,692,813
Avg. Vol
2,859,868
2,859,868
52-wk High
7.38TL
7.38TL
52-wk Low
4.99TL
4.99TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Al Hariri
|58
|Chairman of the Board
|
Rami Aslan
|45
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
Fuat Oktay
|53
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kaan Aktan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Boulos Doany
|2016
|TTNET Chief Consumer Customer Care Officer, TTNET Chief Consumer Sales Officer, TTNET Corporate Business Unit CEO
