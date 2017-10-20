Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (TTOJ.J)
TTOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
530.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
530.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.95%)
5.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
525.00
525.00
Open
500.00
500.00
Day's High
530.00
530.00
Day's Low
500.00
500.00
Volume
11,440
11,440
Avg. Vol
142,388
142,388
52-wk High
598.00
598.00
52-wk Low
261.00
261.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raymond Heathcote
|51
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Q. van Rooyen
|Group Deputy CEO
|
Floors Abrahams
|41
|2017
|Group Financial Director, Executive Director, Group Head: Treasury
|
Thomas Slabbert
|Group Head: Banking and Finance
|
Wayne Mcteer
|Group Head: Audit, Risk and Compliance