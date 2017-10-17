Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.60TL (+0.47%)
0.60TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
128.10TL
128.10TL
Open
128.60TL
128.60TL
Day's High
129.80TL
129.80TL
Day's Low
127.90TL
127.90TL
Volume
1,039,700
1,039,700
Avg. Vol
1,076,601
1,076,601
52-wk High
130.30TL
130.30TL
52-wk Low
59.70TL
59.70TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ibrahim Yelmenoglu
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dogan Korkmaz
|43
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Levent Zagra
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Investment and Planning