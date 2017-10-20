Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)
TV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.68%)
$0.01 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
$1.47
$1.47
Open
$1.46
$1.46
Day's High
$1.50
$1.50
Day's Low
$1.46
$1.46
Volume
1,002,778
1,002,778
Avg. Vol
2,547,868
2,547,868
52-wk High
$1.64
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.96
$0.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Hoffman
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Cruise
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Anna Ladd
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Keller
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Daniel Marinov
|2013
|Vice President - Exploration
- BRIEF-Trevali reports changes to board of directors
- BRIEF-Trevali announces changes to its board of directors
- BRIEF-Glencore announces acquisition of common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation
- BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00
- UPDATE 1-Glencore lowers 2017 output targets after first half dip