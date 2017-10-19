TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)
TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
683.65INR
19 Oct 2017
683.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-0.91%)
Rs-6.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs689.95
Rs689.95
Open
Rs690.00
Rs690.00
Day's High
Rs694.95
Rs694.95
Day's Low
Rs677.95
Rs677.95
Volume
152,258
152,258
Avg. Vol
1,024,548
1,024,548
52-wk High
Rs703.90
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00
Rs338.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K N Radhakrishnan
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
K. Srinivasan
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudarshan Venu
|25
|2014
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Lakshmi Venu
|2014
|Director
|
H. Lakshmanan
|82
|2002
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y
- BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires
- BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle
- BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform
- BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct