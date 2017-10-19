Edition:
United States

TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

683.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs689.95
Open
Rs690.00
Day's High
Rs694.95
Day's Low
Rs677.95
Volume
152,258
Avg. Vol
1,024,548
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

K N Radhakrishnan

President, Chief Executive Officer

K. Srinivasan

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sudarshan Venu

25 2014 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Lakshmi Venu

2014 Director

H. Lakshmanan

82 2002 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
TVS Motor Company Ltd News

