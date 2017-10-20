Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)
TW.L on London Stock Exchange
204.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
204.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.64%)
1.30 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
203.40
203.40
Open
203.60
203.60
Day's High
205.70
205.70
Day's Low
203.60
203.60
Volume
13,759,641
13,759,641
Avg. Vol
15,650,169
15,650,169
52-wk High
205.70
205.70
52-wk Low
135.21
135.21
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Beeston
|54
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Redfern
|41
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Ryan Mangold
|2010
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
James Jordan
|48
|2011
|Group legal Director, Executive Director, and Company Secretary
|
Dame Barker
|59
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director