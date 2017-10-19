United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.90 (-0.46%)
Rs-3.90 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs840.00
Rs840.00
Open
Rs842.20
Rs842.20
Day's High
Rs845.80
Rs845.80
Day's Low
Rs832.10
Rs832.10
Volume
22,835
22,835
Avg. Vol
226,836
226,836
52-wk High
Rs938.70
Rs938.70
52-wk Low
Rs717.20
Rs717.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Bosch
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Govind Iyengar
|47
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shekhar Ramamurthy
|53
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Frans Eusman
|55
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sijbe Hiemstra
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Director