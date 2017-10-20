UBM PLC (UBM.L)
UBM.L on London Stock Exchange
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.07%)
0.50 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
689.50
689.50
Open
693.50
693.50
Day's High
693.50
693.50
Day's Low
690.00
690.00
Volume
428,047
428,047
Avg. Vol
1,131,207
1,131,207
52-wk High
777.50
777.50
52-wk Low
639.00
639.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Greg Lock
|69
|2017
|Acting Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tim Cobbold
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Marina Wyatt
|53
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jime Essink
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer - UBM Asia
|
Scott Schulman
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of UBM Americas