Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)
UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
469.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs473.30
Open
Rs473.80
Day's High
Rs475.05
Day's Low
Rs466.10
Volume
43,105
Avg. Vol
251,413
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|2017
|Group President - Finance & Accounts, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajay Krishna
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Subhash Khatua
|Compliance Officer
|
Amitava Ray
|62
|2016
|Whole-Time Director