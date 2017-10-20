Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)
UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
78.22BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.05 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 78.27
Open
R$ 78.20
Day's High
R$ 79.26
Day's Low
R$ 78.12
Volume
371,700
Avg. Vol
1,293,982
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paulo Guilherme Aguiar Cunha
|77
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Thilo Mannhardt
|62
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board
|
Lucio de Castro Andrade
|71
|1998
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Andre Pires de Oliveira Dias
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer
|
Ricardo Isaac Catran
|62
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer of Ultracargo, Member of the Executive Board
- Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover
- UPDATE 4-Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover
- Brazil's Cade unanimously rejects Alesat takeover by Ultrapar
- Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar
- Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE