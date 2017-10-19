Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)
UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-1.17%)
Rs-4.05 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs346.75
Rs346.75
Open
Rs346.75
Rs346.75
Day's High
Rs348.50
Rs348.50
Day's Low
Rs339.70
Rs339.70
Volume
195,597
195,597
Avg. Vol
2,082,648
2,082,648
52-wk High
Rs475.50
Rs475.50
52-wk Low
Rs284.85
Rs284.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudha Suresh
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Deepak Ayare
|2014
|Chief Information Officer
|
Arunava Banerjee
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Carol Furtado
|Chief Operating Officer – South & North
|
Samit Ghosh
|2017
|Director