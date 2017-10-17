Edition:
United States

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

ULKER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

19.37TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.27TL (-1.37%)
Prev Close
19.64TL
Open
19.64TL
Day's High
19.68TL
Day's Low
19.37TL
Volume
706,656
Avg. Vol
697,830
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
14.86TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Murat Ulker

58 2006 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sabri Ulker

2016 Honorary President

Mehmet Tutuncu

59 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Cenker Ucan

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Ahmet Ozokur

37 2011 Member of the Board of Directors
