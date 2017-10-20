Edition:
United States

Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

24.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.08
Open
€24.09
Day's High
€24.17
Day's Low
€23.85
Volume
721,894
Avg. Vol
936,800
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernhard Reutersberg

63 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Klaus Schaefer

50 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Andreas Scheidt

53 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Johannes Teyssen

57 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christopher Delbrueck

50 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Uniper SE News

» More UN01.DE News