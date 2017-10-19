Edition:
United States

Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs126.15
Open
Rs126.15
Day's High
Rs126.90
Day's Low
Rs125.10
Volume
466,545
Avg. Vol
3,190,828
52-wk High
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kewal Handa

64 2017 Part-Time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rajkiran Rai G.

55 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

B. Sreeneivasa Rao

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Dipak Sanghavi

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Atul Goel

2016 Executive Director
» More People

Union Bank of India Ltd News

» More UNBK.NS News