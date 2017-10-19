Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)
UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.85INR
19 Oct 2017
125.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.24%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs126.15
Rs126.15
Open
Rs126.15
Rs126.15
Day's High
Rs126.90
Rs126.90
Day's Low
Rs125.10
Rs125.10
Volume
466,545
466,545
Avg. Vol
3,190,828
3,190,828
52-wk High
Rs205.10
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kewal Handa
|64
|2017
|Part-Time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajkiran Rai G.
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
B. Sreeneivasa Rao
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dipak Sanghavi
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Atul Goel
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India gets in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct
- Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise