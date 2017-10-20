Edition:
Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)

UNBP.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

206.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.05 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
€207.95
Open
€208.75
Day's High
€208.95
Day's Low
€206.90
Volume
313,644
Avg. Vol
286,209
52-wk High
€238.15
52-wk Low
€202.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Colin Dyer

65 2017 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christophe Cuvillier

54 2013 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Louis Laurens

63 2016 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jaap Tonckens

55 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jean-Marie Tritant

50 2013 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
