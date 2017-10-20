UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)
UNH.N on New York Stock Exchange
207.49USD
20 Oct 2017
207.49USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$4.24 (+2.09%)
$4.24 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
$203.25
$203.25
Open
$204.26
$204.26
Day's High
$208.21
$208.21
Day's Low
$203.69
$203.69
Volume
2,487,480
2,487,480
Avg. Vol
857,573
857,573
52-wk High
$208.21
$208.21
52-wk Low
$136.22
$136.22
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Hemsley
|65
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Wichmann
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Rex
|54
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Larry Renfro
|63
|2014
|Vice Chairman - UnitedHealth Group, Chief Executive Officer - Optum
|
Marianne Short
|65
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer