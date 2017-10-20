Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (UNIFINA.MX)
UNIFINA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
63.28MXN
20 Oct 2017
63.28MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.91 (+1.46%)
$0.91 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
$62.37
$62.37
Open
$64.63
$64.63
Day's High
$64.85
$64.85
Day's Low
$61.00
$61.00
Volume
506,761
506,761
Avg. Vol
515,514
515,514
52-wk High
$66.00
$66.00
52-wk Low
$44.22
$44.22
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rodrigo Lebois Mateos
|53
|1993
|Chairman of the Board
|
Luis Gerardo Barroso Gonzalez
|53
|2001
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Juan Jose del Cueto Martinez
|54
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Sergio Camacho Carmona
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer and General Director of Institutional Financial Relations
|
Fernando Manuel Rangel Zorrilla
|40
|2012
|Legal Director, Assistant Secretary