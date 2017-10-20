Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)
UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.21 (+1.59%)
R$ 0.21 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.21
R$ 13.21
Open
R$ 13.30
R$ 13.30
Day's High
R$ 13.45
R$ 13.45
Day's Low
R$ 13.14
R$ 13.14
Volume
41,500
41,500
Avg. Vol
137,220
137,220
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40
R$ 6.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank Geyer Abubakir
|38
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Anibal do Vale
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Operations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Maria Cecilia Soares De Sampaio Geyer
|50
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Abilio Marques da Silva Neto
|Member of the Executive Board, Director of Legal Affairs
|
Jose Octavio Vianello de Mello
|50
|2014
|Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer