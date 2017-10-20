Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)
UNPE.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
347.30CZK
20 Oct 2017
347.30CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.20Kč (-0.63%)
-2.20Kč (-0.63%)
Prev Close
349.50Kč
349.50Kč
Open
354.00Kč
354.00Kč
Day's High
354.00Kč
354.00Kč
Day's Low
347.30Kč
347.30Kč
Volume
140,632
140,632
Avg. Vol
49,908
49,908
52-wk High
354.00Kč
354.00Kč
52-wk Low
176.00Kč
176.00Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wojciech Jasinski
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andrzej Modrzejewski
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Slawomir Jedrzejczyk
|48
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ivan Kocarnik
|72
|2006
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Miroslaw Kastelik
|49
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer