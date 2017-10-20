Edition:
Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

UNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.79CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.45 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
$28.34
Open
$28.37
Day's High
$28.85
Day's Low
$28.36
Volume
51,000
Avg. Vol
75,765
52-wk High
$37.03
52-wk Low
$26.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henry Buckley

56 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer

Eric Bussieres

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Steven Arndt

2012 President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc.

Anthony Windom

2017 President and Chief Operating Officer, Automotive Canada

Annie Hotte

2015 Chief People Officer
Uni Select Inc News

