Unilever NV (UNc.AS)
UNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
47.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marijn Dekkers
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paulus Polman
|60
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ann Fudge
|65
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Graeme Pitkethly
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Leena Nair
|47
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer
