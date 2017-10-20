United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)
UOBH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
24.29SGD
20 Oct 2017
24.29SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.16%)
$-0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$24.33
$24.33
Open
$24.40
$24.40
Day's High
$24.40
$24.40
Day's Low
$24.25
$24.25
Volume
1,199,400
1,199,400
Avg. Vol
1,874,933
1,874,933
52-wk High
$24.60
$24.60
52-wk Low
$17.98
$17.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cho Yaw Wee
|88
|2013
|Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman Emeritus and Adviser
|
Fu Hua Hsieh
|66
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ee Cheong Wee
|64
|2007
|Executive and Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Wai Fai Lee
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Moo Tan Foo
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer, United Overseas Bank (China) Limited
- Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Final 'BBB'
- BRIEF-United Overseas Bank prices $650 million subordinated perpetual capital securities
- Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities 'BBB(EXP)'
- BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Deputy Prime Minister approved merger of UOB and its unit Far Eastern Bank
- United Overseas Bank quarterly profit rises 5.5 percent to two-year high