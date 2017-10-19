UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs789.35
Rs789.35
Open
Rs791.50
Rs791.50
Day's High
Rs798.00
Rs798.00
Day's Low
Rs785.10
Rs785.10
Volume
270,417
270,417
Avg. Vol
1,142,376
1,142,376
52-wk High
Rs902.50
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20
Rs584.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnikant Shroff
|83
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sandra Shroff
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anand Vora
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arun Ashar
|Director - Finance, Whole-time Director
|
Jaidev Shroff
|51
|Global Chief Executive Office of the Group, Non-Executive Director