Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5.SA)

USIM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.10BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.09
Open
R$ 10.37
Day's High
R$ 10.41
Day's Low
R$ 10.07
Volume
16,128,100
Avg. Vol
17,844,519
52-wk High
R$ 10.58
52-wk Low
R$ 3.58

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Elias de Matos Brito

51 2016 Chairman of the Board

Masato Ninomiya

66 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Romel Erwin de Souza

64 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Technology and Quality, Member of the Executive Board

Ronald Seckelmann

61 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Subsidiaries Development Officer

Tulio Cesar do Couto Chipoletti

59 Industrial Vice-President, Member of the Executive Board
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas News

