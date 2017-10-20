Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5.SA)
USIM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
10.10BRL
20 Oct 2017
10.10BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.01 (+0.10%)
R$ 0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.09
R$ 10.09
Open
R$ 10.37
R$ 10.37
Day's High
R$ 10.41
R$ 10.41
Day's Low
R$ 10.07
R$ 10.07
Volume
16,128,100
16,128,100
Avg. Vol
17,844,519
17,844,519
52-wk High
R$ 10.58
R$ 10.58
52-wk Low
R$ 3.58
R$ 3.58
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Elias de Matos Brito
|51
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Masato Ninomiya
|66
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Romel Erwin de Souza
|64
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Technology and Quality, Member of the Executive Board
|
Ronald Seckelmann
|61
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Subsidiaries Development Officer
|
Tulio Cesar do Couto Chipoletti
|59
|Industrial Vice-President, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil's Usiminas posts unexpected Q2 profit on steel rebound
- Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct
- Usiminas in talks with Brazil's CSA for steel slab supply contract
- Nippon Steel loses bid to protect former Usiminas CEO from lawsuit