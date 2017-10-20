United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)
UTDI.DE on Xetra
53.04EUR
20 Oct 2017
53.04EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.37 (-0.69%)
€-0.37 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
€53.41
€53.41
Open
€53.63
€53.63
Day's High
€53.78
€53.78
Day's Low
€52.94
€52.94
Volume
319,844
319,844
Avg. Vol
339,400
339,400
52-wk High
€54.35
€54.35
52-wk Low
€34.42
€34.42
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kurt Dobitsch
|63
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralph Dommermuth
|54
|1988
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board
|
Robert Hoffmann
|48
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Michael Scheeren
|59
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frank Krause
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9
- BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8
- UPDATE 2-United Internet says no new deals imminent as it cuts sales outlook
- Axel Springer to buy United Internet's performance marketing network