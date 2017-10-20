Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)
UTG.L on London Stock Exchange
710.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
717.00
Open
713.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
710.00
Volume
969,584
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Phil White
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Smith
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Joe Lister
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer - Managing Director of People and Communications, Executive Director
|
Richard Simpson
|2016
|Group Property Director
|
Christopher Szpojnarowicz
|2013
|Company Secretary - Head of Legal
- CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite
- BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3
- Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
- UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
- BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations