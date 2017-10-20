Edition:
United States

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange

120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.44 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
$119.49
Open
$120.00
Day's High
$120.93
Day's Low
$119.78
Volume
874,156
Avg. Vol
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gregory Hayes

56 2016 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Akhil Johri

55 2015 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Gitlin

47 2015 President - UTC Aerospace Systems

Robert Leduc

60 2016 President of Pratt & Whitney

Judy Marks

2017 President of Otis
