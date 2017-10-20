United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
UU.L on London Stock Exchange
842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.18%)
-1.50 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
843.50
843.50
Open
846.50
846.50
Day's High
848.50
848.50
Day's Low
840.00
840.00
Volume
2,793,256
2,793,256
Avg. Vol
2,286,014
2,286,014
52-wk High
1,078.00
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00
827.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John McAdam
|68
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Steven Mogford
|59
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Houlden
|58
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Steven Fraser
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Gardiner
|2011
|Company Secretary