Visa Inc (V.N)
V.N on New York Stock Exchange
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.53 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$107.02
Open
$107.50
Day's High
$107.70
Day's Low
$106.97
Volume
2,762,070
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Matschullat
|69
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ryan McInerney
|41
|2013
|President
|
Alfred Kelly
|58
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Vasant Prabhu
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Ellen Richey
|67
|2014
|Vice Chairman - Risk and Public Policy
