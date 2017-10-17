Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)
VAKBN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
6.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.12%)
-0.07TL (-1.12%)
Prev Close
6.27TL
6.27TL
Open
6.29TL
6.29TL
Day's High
6.30TL
6.30TL
Day's Low
6.18TL
6.18TL
Volume
11,668,871
11,668,871
Avg. Vol
11,892,011
11,892,011
52-wk High
7.31TL
7.31TL
52-wk Low
4.09TL
4.09TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramazan Gunduz
|65
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Halil Aydogan
|67
|2013
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Ozcan
|57
|2013
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Zafer
|46
|2006
|Vice General Manager - General Accounting and Financial Transactions, Treasury and Foreign Operations, Banking Operations, Consumer Relations Coordination
|
Zeki Sozen
|2008
|Head of Risk Management