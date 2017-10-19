Edition:
United States

Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs545.00
Open
Rs545.10
Day's High
Rs548.75
Day's Low
Rs540.00
Volume
213,010
Avg. Vol
1,188,323
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dinesh Nandwana

51 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Avinash Vyas

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Subhash Singhania

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Mehul Raval

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Nishikant Hayatnagarkar

2010 Whole Time Director - R&D, Director
