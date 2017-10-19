Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)
VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs545.00
Rs545.00
Open
Rs545.10
Rs545.10
Day's High
Rs548.75
Rs548.75
Day's Low
Rs540.00
Rs540.00
Volume
213,010
213,010
Avg. Vol
1,188,323
1,188,323
52-wk High
Rs558.20
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05
Rs233.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dinesh Nandwana
|51
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Avinash Vyas
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Subhash Singhania
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mehul Raval
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nishikant Hayatnagarkar
|2010
|Whole Time Director - R&D, Director