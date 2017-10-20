Vale SA (VALE5.SA)
VALE5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.67BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.68
Open
R$ 31.08
Day's High
R$ 31.38
Day's Low
R$ 30.67
Volume
2,705,100
Avg. Vol
11,208,191
52-wk High
R$ 35.20
52-wk Low
R$ 17.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso
|45
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Murilo Pinto de Oliveira Ferreira
|63
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes
|60
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Luciano Siani Pires
|46
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Rogerio Nogueira
|Investors Relations and Controller Director
