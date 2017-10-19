Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)
VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
596.80INR
19 Oct 2017
596.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.95 (+0.67%)
Rs3.95 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs592.85
Rs592.85
Open
Rs599.50
Rs599.50
Day's High
Rs600.05
Rs600.05
Day's Low
Rs592.50
Rs592.50
Volume
30,536
30,536
Avg. Vol
150,676
150,676
52-wk High
Rs749.90
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95
Rs449.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhagwan Narang
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Pankaj Sachdeva
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster
|
Parthasarathy Gopalan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Patrick Andrade
|2014
|President - Industrial Water Group
|
Rajneesh Chopra
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Operations and Maintenance Business Group