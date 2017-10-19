Edition:
Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

327.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs331.45
Open
Rs330.80
Day's High
Rs330.90
Day's Low
Rs326.50
Volume
577,701
Avg. Vol
9,862,056
52-wk High
Rs336.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Navin Agarwal

56 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Thomas Albanese

59 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director

Arun Kumar G.R.

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Director

Tarun Jain

2014 Director of Finance, Whole-Time Director

Samir Cairae

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer - Diversified Metals (India)
Vedanta Ltd News

