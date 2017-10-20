Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)
VEC.L on London Stock Exchange
103.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.40 (+3.40%)
Prev Close
100.00
Open
101.00
Day's High
103.80
Day's Low
99.85
Volume
733,411
Avg. Vol
1,713,676
52-wk High
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruno Angelici
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
James Ward-Lilley
|51
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Frank Condella
|61
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Derodra
|49
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Joanne Hombal
|42
|2015
|Director of Human Resources
- BRIEF-Vectura updates on positive Flutiform K-haler regulatory progress
- BRIEF-Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds
- BRIEF-Vectura signs VR410 agreement with Pulmatrix
- BRIEF-Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus
- Vectura signs deal with Novartis for generic U.S. lung therapy